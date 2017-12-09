Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will be rested Saturday
Gasol will be rested for Saturday's game against the Suns.
The Spurs announced the decision late Friday and have since stated that both Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker will rest alongside Gasol on Saturday. The team will also be without Kyle Anderson (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (quad), while Danny Green (groin) is considered questionable.
