Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will play Saturday
Gasol (groin) will be available Saturday against the Kings, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gasol was held out of Thursday's game against Utah with a groin injury but he's been cleared to return and should be available for his usual workload of roughly 20-25 minutes. In the month of December, Gasol is averaging 8.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 block per game.
