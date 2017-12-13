Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Mavericks

Gasol will start at center for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks.

Gasol got the night off Saturday for rest, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup Tuesday. He'll take on his typical workload as the team's starting center, so fantasy owners can go ahead and activate him as usual. With Gasol back in the lineup, LaMarcus Aldridge will shift back over to power forward and Joffrey Lauvergne could fall completely out of the rotation once again.