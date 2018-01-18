Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will play, start Wednesday
Gasol will play and start in Wednesday's tilt with the Nets, Jeff G of News4SanAntonio.com reports.
Gasol has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury over the last few games, but hasn't missed any time and will once again play through it. He'll start as usual, though he'll carry some risk in terms of his use in daily contests considering the injury and coach Gregg Popovich's inclination to take it easy on his veterans.
