Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will remain a starter Monday

Updating a previous report, Gasol will remain in the starting lineup at center for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

The Spurs were originally expected to shift to a smaller lineup Monday, but it appears Gasol will remain with the starters for a third straight game. Instead of Gasol, Kyle Anderson will shift to the bench, with Danny Green re-entering at small forward. Look for Gasol to take on a similar workload to the 26 minutes he logged Saturday as the Spurs continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs.