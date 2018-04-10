Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will remain a starter Monday
Updating a previous report, Gasol will remain in the starting lineup at center for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
The Spurs were originally expected to shift to a smaller lineup Monday, but it appears Gasol will remain with the starters for a third straight game. Instead of Gasol, Kyle Anderson will shift to the bench, with Danny Green re-entering at small forward. Look for Gasol to take on a similar workload to the 26 minutes he logged Saturday as the Spurs continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....