Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will return to bench role Wednesday

Gasol will return to a bench role for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Gasol has started the last three games for the Spurs, but will head back to the bench Wednesday as the Spurs shift to a smaller lineup. It's entirely possible coach Gregg Popovich also trys to get Gasol some rest and limit his minutes a bit prior the playoffs, though nothing official has been reported there. In the corresponding move, Kyle Anderson will return to the starting lineup at power forward, with LaMarcus Aldridge shifting over to center.