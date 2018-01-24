Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will start Saturday

Gasol will return to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Gasol will return to action after missing Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers with a wrist issue. With LaMarcus Aldridge resting, Gasol will start at his usual center spot, while Davis Bertans will remain in the lineup at the four.

