Spurs' Pau Gasol: Won't play Saturday

Gasol (groin) will not play during Saturday's game against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It was originally reported Gasol would be questionable, but coach Gregg Popovich shot down the possibility of the veteran taking the floor. In his stead, Joffrey Lauvergne is a strong candidate to see another start, while LaMarcus Aldridge may see more time at center.