Spurs' Pau Gasol: Won't play Saturday

Gasol will be rested for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gasol will stay back in San Antonio as the Spurs travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns in the second game of their back-to-back set. He turned in a solid performance in Friday's win over the Celtics, contributing 14 points (5-10 FG) and 11 rebounds over 25 minutes. Look for Joffrey Lauvergne (finger) to see some increased run in Gasol's stead Saturday.

