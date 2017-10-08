Spurs' Pau Gasol: Won't play Sunday vs. Nuggets
Coach Gregg Popovich announced that Gasol will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
The Spurs are simply providing their veteran big man with a day of rest. Gasol put up seven points with seven rebounds and five assists during Friday's game against the Kings and will have an opportunity to get back on the court Tuesday's against the Magic.
More News
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Bounces back from scoreless opener•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Fails to score in 41 minutes Monday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Agrees to three-year deal with Spurs•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Declines player option, wants to remain on Spurs•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will not start Game 3•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...