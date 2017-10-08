Play

Spurs' Pau Gasol: Won't play Sunday vs. Nuggets

Coach Gregg Popovich announced that Gasol will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

The Spurs are simply providing their veteran big man with a day of rest. Gasol put up seven points with seven rebounds and five assists during Friday's game against the Kings and will have an opportunity to get back on the court Tuesday's against the Magic.

