Spurs' Pau Gasol: Won't play Thursday

Gasol (groin) will not play during Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gasol is dealing with some groin tightness and will be held out Thursday, which is the second night of a back-to-back set. As a result, LaMarcus Aldridge will likely see extended run at center. Joffrey Lauvergne, Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans could see expanded roles as well.