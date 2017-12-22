Spurs' Pau Gasol: Won't play Thursday
Gasol (groin) will not play during Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gasol is dealing with some groin tightness and will be held out Thursday, which is the second night of a back-to-back set. As a result, LaMarcus Aldridge will likely see extended run at center. Joffrey Lauvergne, Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans could see expanded roles as well.
