Spurs' Pau Gasol: Won't play Thursday

Gasol (groin) will not play during Thursday's game against the Jazz, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gasol is dealing with some groin tightness and will be held out Thursday, which is the second night of a back-to-back set. As a result, LaMarcus Aldridge will likely see extended run at center. Joffrey Lauvergne, Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans could see expanded roles as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories