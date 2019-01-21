Spurs' Quincy Pondexter: Outside of rotation
Pondexter (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers.
Pondexter has found himself outside of the rotation essentially the entire season and doesn't have much hope of finding minutes with the team at full strength minus Dejounte Murray (knee), who has been sidelined since October. The 30-year-old forward hasn't seen action in any of the past three contests and hasn't left the bench in nine of the past 15 games.
