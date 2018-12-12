Pondexter pitched in three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in nine minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Suns.

Pondexter continues to see some action every now and then. However, he has only earned double-digit minutes seven times this season without reaching 20 minutes once through 23 appearances. Pondexter is behind too many players on the depth chart to warrant much attention even in the deepest leagues.