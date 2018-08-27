Spurs' Quincy Pondexter: Signs with Spurs
Pondexter signed a one-year contract with the Spurs on Monday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
With Monday's retirement announcement of future Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili, the Spurs found themselves with another open roster spot heading into training camp. That allowed the team to offer Pondexter a one-year deal, which according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, is only partially guaranteed. After missing two full seasons due to three separate knee surgeries, Pondexter returned to the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign, but wound up playing in just 23 games for the Bulls before getting cut in February. He finished with averages of just 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds across 8.5 minutes. If Pondexter does in fact make the final regular-season roster, he'll slot in as depth on the wing. That said, he's highly unlikely to find enough minutes to be fantasy relevant.
More News
-
Quincy Pondexter: To be let go by Bulls•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Starting at small forward Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Scoreless in six minutes Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Available to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Quincy Pondexter: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...