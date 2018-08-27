Pondexter signed a one-year contract with the Spurs on Monday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

With Monday's retirement announcement of future Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili, the Spurs found themselves with another open roster spot heading into training camp. That allowed the team to offer Pondexter a one-year deal, which according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic, is only partially guaranteed. After missing two full seasons due to three separate knee surgeries, Pondexter returned to the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign, but wound up playing in just 23 games for the Bulls before getting cut in February. He finished with averages of just 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds across 8.5 minutes. If Pondexter does in fact make the final regular-season roster, he'll slot in as depth on the wing. That said, he's highly unlikely to find enough minutes to be fantasy relevant.