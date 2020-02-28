Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Assigned to G League
Weatherspoon was assigned to the G League on Friday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Weatherspoon has only seen four minutes in the NBA all season, so this move shouldn't affect the team's rotation. In the G League, he's averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Not gaining minutes•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Called up by Spurs•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Hot shooting game in G League•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Joins San Antonio•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Pours in 20 in loss•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Paces team in win•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...