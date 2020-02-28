Play

Weatherspoon was assigned to the G League on Friday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Weatherspoon has only seen four minutes in the NBA all season, so this move shouldn't affect the team's rotation. In the G League, he's averaged 14.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.2 minutes.

