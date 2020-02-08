Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Called up by Spurs
Weatherspoon will be active for Saturday's tilt with the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Weatherspoon has an off chance to make his NBA debut, though with the Spurs not tending to any injuries, it seems more likely that he's simply with the team to serve as rotational depth. Across 30 G League contests, Weatherspoon's averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.5 minutes.
More News
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Hot shooting game in G League•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Joins San Antonio•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Pours in 20 in loss•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Paces team in win•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Leads team in loss•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Mixed bag in narrow loss•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.