Weatherspoon will be active for Saturday's tilt with the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Weatherspoon has an off chance to make his NBA debut, though with the Spurs not tending to any injuries, it seems more likely that he's simply with the team to serve as rotational depth. Across 30 G League contests, Weatherspoon's averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.5 minutes.