Weatherspoon (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
The 24-year-old has yet to see the court this season after undergoing knee surgery in October, but he may be able to make his debut Friday. Weatherspoon's return to the court appears to be on the horizon, even if he's ultimately ruled out versus Dallas.
