Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Sunday that he anticipates Weatherspoon (knee) will be ready to make his season debut "in the next week or two," Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. "He's working 3-on-3 right now," Popovich said. "So a little bit longer, and I think he will be ready to go."

Weatherspoon seems to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the offseason left knee surgery he required in early October. Assuming he endures no setbacks once he advances to full-contact, 5-on-5 work, Weatherspoon should be available for the Spurs in late January. The two-way player isn't expected to be included in Popovich's regular rotation.