Weatherspoon (coach's decision) didn't play in Thursday's loss to the Clippers.
Weatherspoon didn't see the court for a second time over the past three outings. The guard has totaled just two points and two rebounds since Feb. 12. The former Mississippi State Bulldog averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 assists as a rookie last season with the Spurs.
