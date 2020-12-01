Weatherspoon (knee) is not expected to play in the opener, Evan Closky of KENS 5 reports.

Weatherspoon underwent knee surgery in October and won't be ready for the season opener, and Derrick White (toe) and Keldon Johnson (foot) are out as well. With a depleted backcourt, coach Gregg Popovich could turn to Dejounte Murray, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker and Patty Mills to start the year.