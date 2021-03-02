Weatherspoon has been assigned to the G League, Evan Closky of KENS 5 in San Antonio reports.

The Spurs haven't made a formal announcement, but Weatherspoon is listed as a G League player on the latest injury report, so it appears he's been sent to the bubble in Orlando. Weatherspoon recently missed time due to COVID-19, and prior to that he missed extended time while recovering from offseason knee surgery.