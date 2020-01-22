Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Hot shooting game in G League
Weatherspoon tallied 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists and one block in 32 minutes Tuesday in the G League Austin Spurs' 125-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
A rookie second-round pick out of Mississippi State, Weatherspoon has been a mainstay on the Austin roster all season, starting in 23 of his 24 appearances while averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game. His status as a two-way player allows him to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, but San Antonio has enjoyed relatively sound health all season and hasn't needed him for extra backcourt depth.
More News
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Joins San Antonio•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Pours in 20 in loss•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Paces team in win•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Leads team in loss•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Mixed bag in narrow loss•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Inks two-way deal•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...