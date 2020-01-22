Weatherspoon tallied 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists and one block in 32 minutes Tuesday in the G League Austin Spurs' 125-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

A rookie second-round pick out of Mississippi State, Weatherspoon has been a mainstay on the Austin roster all season, starting in 23 of his 24 appearances while averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes per game. His status as a two-way player allows him to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, but San Antonio has enjoyed relatively sound health all season and hasn't needed him for extra backcourt depth.