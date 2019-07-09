The Spurs signed Weatherspoon on Monday to a two-way contract, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

San Antonio evidently saw enough from Weatherspoon, the 49th overall pick in June's draft, during his first three performances in summer league to hand him one of their two two-way roster spots. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound shooting guard is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.7 minutes per contest between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. He'll likely see the majority of his playing time with the G League's Austin Spurs once the regular season arrives.