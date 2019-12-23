Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Joins San Antonio
Weatherspoon was recalled by the San Antonio on Sunday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Weatherspoon will join San Antonio for the first time this season. Considering that the Spurs don't have any injuries listed, it's unlikely that the rookie forward will have much of an opportunity to see the floor.
