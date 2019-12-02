Play

Weatherspoon scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and totaled two rebounds, one assist, and one steal during Friday's G League loss to South Bay.

Weatherspoon still led the team in points despite being unable to connect from beyond the arc. The Mississippi State product is averaging 11.4 points per game in seven contests with Austin.

