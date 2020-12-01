Weatherspoon (knee) won't be participating at the start of training camp Tuesday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
The 24-year-old underwent knee surgery in early October and apparently isn't yet fully recovered. Weatherspoon will have a few weeks to take the court before the start of the regular season in late December.
