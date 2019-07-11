Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Mixed bag in narrow loss
Weatherspoon contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during the Spurs' 79-78 loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
The second-round pick paced the Spurs in scoring for the night, although it was his turnover in the closing seconds that sealed the win for the Suns. Weatherspoon is averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals across two games in Las Vegas. He's already signed a two-way deal for the coming season after a solid career at Mississippi State, so he should have plenty of opportunity hone his skills in the G League this coming season.
