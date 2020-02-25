Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Not gaining minutes
Weatherspoon (coach decision) didn't play during Sunday's 131-103 loss at Oklahoma City.
Weatherspoon has logged just one appearance all season long for the Spurs. He should be left on waivers -- regardless of the format -- until further notice.
