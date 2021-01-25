Weatherspoon (knee) is not on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Monday's game at New Orleans, Spurs play-by-play man Dan Weiss reports.

Offseason surgery on his left knee has kept Weatherspoon on the shelf thus far, but he's finally been cleared to return to action Monday night. Weatherspoon is mostly a depth piece for the Spurs, however, so it's no guarantee that he'll see meaningful minutes anytime soon.