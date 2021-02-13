Weatherspoon has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to the league's health and safety protocols, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 24-year-old played a season-high 10 minutes off the bench Friday, but he'll be unavailable for Sunday's contest while going through the COVID-19 protocols. It's unclear if Weatherspoon is expected to miss multiple games, and his next chance to take the court will be Tuesday at Detroit.