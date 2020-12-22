Weatherspoon (knee) will not play in Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Weatherspoon is still working back from October knee surgery, so he could end up missing a chunk of time to begin the season. As of now, the Spurs have not released a concrete timetable.
