Weatherspoon (COVID-19 protocols) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Weatherspoon, Rudy Gay, Devin Vassell and Derrick White will all be sidelined for a second straight game due to protocols. Weatherspoon's next chance to play arrives Monday against the Nets.
