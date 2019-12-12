Play

Weatherspoon scored 23 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added two rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's G League win over Stockton.

Making all seven opportunities from the free-throw line certainly helps one rack up the points. It marks the second time in two weeks that the 23-year-old has led the team in scoring.

