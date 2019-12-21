Weatherspoon scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one rebound, two assists, and one steal during Thursday's G League loss to College Park.

Weatherspoon rebounded from a seven-point effort last time out. He is currently averaging 12.5 points and 4,6 assists through 14 G League games this season.