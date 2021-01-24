Weatherspoon (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Weatherspoon's season debut will continue to be delayed as he is not quite ready to return from a left knee injury. The 24-year-old likely won't factor in as a significant part of the team's rotation once he becomes healthy.
