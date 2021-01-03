Weatherspoon (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.
The 24-year-old has yet to see the court this season after undergoing left knee surgery in October, and his absence will continue Sunday. It's unclear when Weatherspoon is expected to be ready to retake the court.
More News
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Out Friday•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Out again Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Will remain sidelined•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Out Saturday against Toronto•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Out for opener•
-
Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon: Expected to be out for opener•