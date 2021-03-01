Weatherspoon (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Monday against the Nets.
Weatherspoon will miss a third consecutive contest due to the league's health and safety protocols. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday against the Knicks.
