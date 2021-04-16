Weatherspoon is averaging 1.8 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists in his last six games, registering 4.0 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old has been an on-and-off healthy DNP throughout the season, missing five of his team's last eight games. Although he hasn't been granted many opportunities, Weatherspoon scored a season-high seven points against Denver on April 7. The guard will likely continue to be a healthy DNP, but could see minutes late in the season if the Spurs fall out of playoff contention.