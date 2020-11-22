Weatherspoon (knee) agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Spurs on a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Weatherspoon will be playing under a two-way deal for the second year in a row after he averaged 7.8 minutes per game across his 10 appearances at the NBA level in 2019-20. He'll likely see most of his action in 2020-21 with the Spurs' G League affiliate in Austin, assuming he's back to full strength or close to it after undergoing left knee surgery in early October.