Weatherspoon remains in the league's health and safety protocols and will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spurs play-by-play man Dan Weiss reports.

The Spurs will be dealing with a number of absences Wednesday, as Weatherspoon, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Rudy Gay and Devin Vassell all remain in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. DeMar DeRozan (personal) will also miss the game, while LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) is considered questionable.