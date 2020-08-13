Weatherspoon won't return to Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee strain, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
With the Spurs mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, this news signifies the end for Weatherspoon's season. The Mississippi State product saw just three minutes of action Thursday, putting up one point and a rebound. His exit could mean more minutes for Marco Belinelli off the bench.
