Weatherspoon recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes in Saturday's 127-92 loss to the Ignite.

Even though Weatherspoon came off the bench in Saturday's regular-season finale, he still saw plenty of playing time and paced Austin in scoring. If he continues to come off the bench in the G League playoffs, Weatherspoon should still see considerable run for the Spurs.