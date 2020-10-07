Weatherspoon (knee) underwent a left knee cartilage debridement Tuesday, Bruno Passos of Pounding the Rock reports.
Weatherspoon suffered a knee injury during seeding games, and he's undergone surgery to clear things up. There's nothing to suggest he won't be ready ahead of next season's training camp.
