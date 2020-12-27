Weatherspoon (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Weatherspoon will miss his third-consecutive game to open the year as he continues to recover from left knee surgery. The 24-year-old's next opportunity to make his season debut will come Wednesday against the Lakers.
