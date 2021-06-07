Weatherspoon will not receive a qualifying offer from the Spurs this offseason, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

A second-round pick in 2019, Weatherspoon has appeared in only 30 games for the Spurs over the last two seasons. He underwent knee surgery in October, which delayed his 2020-21 debut until late January. The Mississippi State product saw double-digit minutes in just four of his 20 appearances this season.