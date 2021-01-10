The Spurs have ruled Weatherspoon (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, freelance basketball reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Weatherspoon has yet to make his 2020-21 debut after requiring surgery on his left knee in early October. The Spurs haven't provided any indication that Weatherspoon is close to resuming full-court, full-contact work, so at this stage, he's probably best viewed as week-to-week.