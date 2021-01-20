Weatherspoon (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State.

Coach Gregg Popovich said Jan. 10 that he anticipates the guard will make his season debut "in the next week or two," but the end of that rough timeline is nearing its end. Weatherspoon was participating in 3-on-3 work at that point, though it's unclear how much farther he's progressed as he continues to recovery from offseason knee surgery in October. The 24-year-old's next chance to make his debut will be Friday versus the Mavericks.