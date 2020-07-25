Weatherspoon is out for Saturday's scrimmage against the Nets, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
It's not clear why Weatherspoon is out, but it could just be some time off. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday against the Pacers, which is the Spurs' final scrimmage.
