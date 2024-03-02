Gray agreed to a two-way contract with the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gray will be available as frontcourt depth for San Antonio while signed to the two-way deal, though he's still likely to see the majority of his playing time with the G League's Austin Spurs for the rest of the season. Over 31 appearances on the season for Austin, the 6-foot-7, 269-pound big man is averaging 15.0 points (on 57.9 percent shooting from the field), 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.9 minutes per contest.