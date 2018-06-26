Spurs' Raphiael Putney: Joining Spurs for summer league
Putney will play for the Spurs' summer league squad, Nicola Lupo of Sportnado reports.
Putney, who went undrafted in 2014, has spent the past three seasons in the G-League. Last year, with the Erie Bayhawks, he started in 36 of his 46 appearances and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 28.8 minutes.
